Tattoo, Bodycam Footage Help Cops ID Shoplifter In Lyndhurst TX Maxx Scam: Police

On Tuesday, July 29, TJX loss prevention reported to Lyndhurst police that Breanna Britt, 32, of Linden, fraudulently received a store value card worth $299.93 “by conducting a non-receipted return with stolen merchandise” at the Lyndhurst TJ Maxx on July 16, Lyndhurst Police Capt. Paul F. Haggerty said.

Investigators said that on July 15, Britt shoplifted merchandise from the Saddle Brook TJ Maxx by concealing items in a reusable shopping bag. The next day, after leaving the Lyndhurst store, Britt went to Marshalls in Kearny, another TJX store, and used the fraudulent credit to purchase merchandise, according to police. During the Lyndhurst return, Britt provided identification with the alias “Breanna Crystal,” police said.

Detective Matthew Giunta later identified Britt through her clothing and a distinct tattoo using body-worn camera footage provided by Pequannock police, where Britt had been arrested in July 2024.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Britt surrendered at Lyndhurst Police Headquarters and was charged with fourth-degree shoplifting, authorities said. She was released on a complaint summons under New Jersey Bail Reform Policy.

