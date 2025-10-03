Women Are Throwing Themselves At North Arlington Rookie Cop Posing With Stray Dog

The 22-year-old, just six months on the job, received comments like this:

"Women in this group wondering if this cop is lost too."

And this: "I am sad for the lost dog, but am I the only one who thinks this picture should be in a Calendar?! Adorable cuties."

Caporrino said he was forewarned that comments like those were a possibility. But the virality of it all still took him by surprise.

“It was pretty nuts,” Caporrino said about the post. “A couple of co-workers pointed out they were pretty funny. I got a good laugh out of some of them."

But he doesn't see it as a bad thing.

"I figured it's one of the best ways to connect with the community," he said. "No harm, no foul."

While the attention has been lighthearted, his real passion is the work, Caporrino said.

The rookie officer, inspired by his uncle, a retired state trooper, said he’s wanted to wear the badge since childhood.

"Every day you go to work, you don’t know what to expect,” he said. “You can be there on someone’s worst day and do everything in your power to get them the help that they need.”

Community engagement, he added, is one of the most important parts of the role.

“The atmosphere surrounding the job in this day and age is construed to what it actually is,” Caporrino said. “Community engagement is one of the most important aspects of the career, and more departments should put in an effort to maintain that status quo.”

And yes, the reality is as good as he hoped the job would be, Caporrino said.

"I can’t see myself doing any other job,” Caporrino said. “This is just everything that I imagined it to be and I wouldn’t choose any other style of living.”

