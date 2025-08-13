Stolen Hyundai Recovered, Two Arrested In Lyndhurst Police Takedown: Cops

At 5:20 a.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department was alerted by Nutley police that a black 2019 Hyundai Sonata, reported stolen out of South Brunswick, was possibly crossing into the township at Kingsland and Riverside avenues via the DeJessa Memorial Bridge, Captain Paul F. Haggerty said.

A fixed Automated License Plate Reader then confirmed the vehicle was traveling north at Ridge Road and Union Avenue, police said. Officer Michael Scalese spotted the car minutes later, stopped at a red light on Stuyvesant Avenue at Kingsland Avenue, the captain said.

Using “sound judgement,” Scalese waited to engage and relayed the information to fellow officers to set up a coordinated takedown, police said. Sgt. William Kapp, Officer Mark Rivera, Officer Anthony Giaquinto, and Officer James Colacci converged on the vehicle and apprehended the driver and passenger before they could react, according to Haggerty.

The driver, Breyonshe Wedd, of South Hill, VA, and passenger, Veelique Farrior-Harris, of Newark, were both charged with one count of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, a third-degree crime, police said. Farrior-Harris also had an active warrant out of Parsippany-Troy Hills for obstruction and was taken to Bergen County Jail. Wedd was released after receiving a criminal complaint summons.

