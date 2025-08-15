Snapchat Sextortion: Investigation Traces Fake Accounts To Texas Man, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Quristafer D. Land, 26, was arrested in Dallas, TX on Thursday, Aug. 14, following a months-long investigation into online sextortion, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives said Land was the user in control of the Snapchat account, extorting the victims and obtaining photos and videos of sexual acts. Investigators also determined that Land “utilized the likeness of another person to create several online accounts used to facilitate the sexual extortion activity,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The case began in April 2025, when the Lyndhurst Police Department alerted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit to possible online sexual extortion. Investigators said an online stranger contacted an adult and a child through Snapchat and instructed them to record and send sexual photos and videos. Detectives traced the activity to a Dallas residence.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, Bergen County detectives, assisted by Dallas police and the U.S. Marshals Service, executed a search warrant and arrested Land, Musella said.

He was charged in Bergen County Superior Court with first-degree production of child pornography, second-degree aggravated sexual extortion, third-degree sexual extortion, and third-degree impersonation. He was remanded to the Dallas County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Musella thanked the Lyndhurst Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force for their assistance.

