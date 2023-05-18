Should Be No Problem Guessing What Happened At This Wallington Convenience Store

A 58-year-old East Rutherford driver escaped serious injury -- as did anyone else who was nearby -- when her BMW sedan crashed through the front of the Krauszer's in Wallington during lunchtime, responders said.

The woman claimed that she was "attempting to park her vehicle when she pressed the accelerator instead of the brake" just after noon on Wednesday, May 17, Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia said.

The car then slammed into the Locust Avenue store, taking out the entire front window.

No one was hit and no other types of injuries were reported.

Gary Rogers, JT Sagun and Jancarlo Ulloa from Nick's 24-Hour Towing Service removed the sedan.

