ShopRite Shoplifters Arrested In Separate Lyndhurst Incidents, Police Say

The first incident at the ShopRite store in Lyndhurst occurred on Wednesday, Dec.18, around 4 p.m., when Frank Giuffrida, 49, was seen by store loss prevention staff placing multiple items from his shopping cart into his backpack, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said. He then headed to the self-checkout register, where he failed to scan several items before leaving the store, police said.

Loss prevention officers alerted the Lyndhurst Police and attempted to stop Giuffrida outside, but he fled on a bicycle. Officer Nicollette Villani, dispatched to the scene, spotted Giuffrida in the parking lot as employees chased him, police said. He was pursued to Ridge Road, where Sgt. Francis O’Rourke and Officers Sal Wartel and James Colacci intercepted him.

Giuffrida was arrested for shoplifting, with the stolen groceries valued at $280. He was processed and released pending a January court appearance.

The second incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m., when Malik Scott, 23, allegedly failed to scan several items at the self-checkout register, according to police. Loss prevention officers confronted Scott as he left the store and found $92.82 worth of stolen items in his backpack. After returning the items, Scott fled the scene on foot.

Officer Vincent DiNicola, who was dispatched to the store, saw Scott running from loss prevention officers in the parking lot. After a foot chase, DiNicola apprehended Scott and placed him under arrest for shoplifting. He was also processed and released pending a court appearance in January.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis praised the quick actions of both officers and the collaboration between the police and store staff in preventing further loss.

Both cases are under investigation as the suspects await their court dates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.