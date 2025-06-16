Ride-Share Carjacker Shot By Cops In North Arlington Standoff ID'd: Prosecutor

Emmanuel Etienne, 42, of Bayonne, was identified Monday, June 16, by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella as the suspect behind the violent encounter that began in Kearny and ended in North Arlington Saturday, June 14.

Around 3:51 p.m., Etienne was a passenger in a rideshare when he fired a handgun from the backseat at the driver. The bullet hit the interior of the car but missed the driver, who jumped out. Etienne then took off with the vehicle, Musella said.

Officers tracked the stolen car to Porete Avenue in North Arlington within the hour. Etienne was behind the wheel and still armed when police confronted him, prosecutors said. During that encounter, he was shot by law enforcement and transported to a nearby hospital. He has since been released into police custody.

Etienne is now facing multiple charges, including:

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree armed carjacking

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

He remains held at the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, pending court action.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

