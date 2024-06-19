Raid Of Wallington Man's Home Turns Up Prepubescent Child Porn, Prosecutor Says

A raid of Elvis Daniel Camacho Montilla's home on Lester Street Wednesday, June 19 found that he used the internet to view and download footage depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Montilla was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and held in the Bergen County Jail.

The investigation was led under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.