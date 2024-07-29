Purse Snatcher Racked Up $600 On Victim's Credit Card, Lyndhurst Police Say

Luis Infantes Reyes was identified as the assailant who stole the 20-year-old victim's bag out of her shopping cart at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue Tuesday, June 11, Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis said in a release.

The victim later learned that her credit card had be used to make $600 worth of purchases at stores in the area, according to Jarvis.

With the help of surveillance video and investigators from the Madison and Wharton Police Departments, Det. Nick Abruscato was able to identify Infantes Reyes as the suspect, and issued him an arrest warrant.

On Saturday, July 27, Infantes Reyes was stopped while traveling in a motor vehicle by the Millburn Police Department. That's when they took him into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Infantes Reyes was transported to the Lyndhurst Police Department where he was charged with Theft, Credit Card Theft, Using a Stolen Credit Card, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Conspiracy before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

