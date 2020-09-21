Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wallington Pedestrian, 53, Struck By Sedan

Jerry DeMarco
Wallington police
Wallington police Photo Credit: Wallington PD

A 53-year-old Wallington pedestrian was hospitalized with a head and leg injury after being struck over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim was crossing Union Boulevard when she was hit by a leased Mercedes Benz C30 sedan driven by a 49-year-old borough resident around 9 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Camello Imbruglia said.

The driver told police she was making a left from Wallington Avenue and didn’t see the pedestrian in the crosswalk, Imbruglia said (NOTE: A quarter of all pedestrian crashes reportedly occur during left turns).

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

