Police: Lookout At Lyndhurst Checkout Nails Serial Shoplifter

Security guards at the Shop-Rite in Lyndhurst were on the lookout for Juana Rivera.

She’d visited the store each of the previous few Saturday mornings, collected hundreds of dollars’ worth of groceries and only paid for some of them, police said.

It’s known as the “pass around.”

When the North Arlington resident showed up again this Saturday, security called Lyndhurst police.

Together, they watched her.

Rivera filled a cart before heading to the self-checkout area, where she scanned $92 worth of groceries while bagging about $300 worth altogether, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

A security guard grabbed Rivera, 54, as she left the store.

Police Officers Mark Rivera and Nicolette Villani took her into custody, charged her with shoplifting and released her pending court action.

Additional charges were expected as an investigation continues.

“We want to thank Shop-Rite loss prevention for their diligence and persistence in this matter,” Auteri said.

