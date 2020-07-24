Police: Former Lyndhurst Apartment Tenant From Hudson Returns As 'Porch' Pirate

A former Lyndhurst resident from Hudson County returned to swipe packages delivered to several tenants at his old apartment complex, said authorities who arrested him.

Juan Cuartas, 42, of West New York, confessed to stealing packages as far back as April – and most recently in June – from the mail room at the Winston apartments on Chubb Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Friday.

Nearly $1,000 worth of stolen items included a laptop and several pair of pricey name-brand sneakers, Auteri said.

Detective Geoff Rejent identified and located Cuartas – who still has family at the Winston -- assisted by fellow Detectives Anthony Alexander and Chris Cuneo and Officer Thomas Seickendick, Auteri said.

Curtas was charged with several counts of theft and was released pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.