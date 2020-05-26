NY State Driver Busted In Bergen With THC Dessert Assortment, Infused Soap, Police Say

A New York State driver had an illegal assortment of THC-infused desserts – cookies, muffins, brownies, chocolate bars and lollipops, among them – when Lyndhurst police said they arrested him.

Hovadis Maracallo, 39, Middletown, was behind the wheel of a Honda SUV parked on a dimly lit stretch of Lafayette Avenue when Officer Mark Rivera rolled up around 10 p.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Seeing the officer, Maracallo drove off, then turned without signaling, Auteri said.

Rivera pulled Maracallo over and immediately smelled marijuana, the lieutenant said.

According to Auteri, a search assisted by Officer Anthony Giaquinto turned up:

20 THC cookies;

5 THC muffins;

6 THC brownies;

three THC lollipops;

8 THC chocolate bars;

8 bags of THC gummies;

6 syringes of liquid THC;

a bottle of liquid THC;

two psilocybin mushrooms;

several bars of scented THC soap.

(THC can be absorbed into the skin through infused soap but not through the bloodstream.)

Police charged Maracallo with drug possession, issued him a summons for failing to signal a turn and released him pending a hearing.

In a somewhat related arrest, a Lyndhurst police officer caught a dealer from Queens counting his money following deal, authorities said.

Officer Anthony Giaquinto, responding to a resident’s call of suspicious activity, found Theappratan Borriraj ( photo below ), 27, of Elmhurst in a Mercedes parked on Lafayette Place around 3 a.m. Saturday, Auteri said.

A search turned up grape sorbet medical marijuana oil, a small amount of cannabis oil some pot in a bag, he said.

Borriraj was charged with drug possession and released.

Assisting were Rivera, Sgt. Charles Giangeruso and Officers Ed Montoya and Brian Kapp.

Theappratan Borriraj MUGSHOT

