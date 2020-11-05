Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
North Arlington PD: Kearny Colleagues Help ID Fleeing SUV Driver Who Bicyclist, 13

Jerry DeMarco
Exton Avenue, Schuyler Avenue (Route 7), North Arlington
Exton Avenue, Schuyler Avenue (Route 7), North Arlington Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Kearny police helped their North Arlington colleagues identify a fleeing driver moments after an SUV struck a 13-year-old bicyclist Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl wasn’t seriously injured after being struck at the corner of Exton and Schuyler avenues around 1 p.m., Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

“Great job by our officers and Kearny police working together,” he said.

