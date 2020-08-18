Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst PD: Officer Nabs Union City Driver With Pot-Infused Gummies, Candies, More

Jerry DeMarco
Fabian Figueroa
Fabian Figueroa Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

A Lyndhurst police officer busted a Union City driver with dozens of marijuana-infused candies, gummies and brownies, as well as a bag of pot, authorities said Tuesday.

Officer Anthony Giaquinto stopped an Infiniti driven by Fabian Figueroa, 41, on Riverside Avenue near Tontine Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday for having heavily tinted windows and an expired inspection sticker, Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Approaching the car, Giaquinto immediately smelled a "strong and distinct" odor of raw pot, Auteri said.

He also spotted clear cylinder containers of pot-infused candies and a bag of marijuana on the passenger-side floor, the lieutenant said.

A search also turned up pot-infused brownies in a foam container, in addition to gummies, he said.

Police released Figueroa after charging him with possession of drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia and issuing him summonses for violations that included having drugs in a motor vehicle.

