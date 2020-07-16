Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
HEROES: Lyndhurst Police Sergeant, Colleagues Save Life Of Stricken School Contractor

Jerry DeMarco
Sgt. Steven Passamano, Lyndhurst High School
Sgt. Steven Passamano, Lyndhurst High School Photo Credit: Googlemaps, INSET: Steve Passamano

A police sergeant who knows Lyndhurst High School like the back of his hand quickly got to a contractor who’d gone into cardiac arrest, saving the man’s life.

Sgt. Steven Passamano was the first responder in the remote room after the 49-year-old victim began going in and out of consciousness and eventually went limp, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Passamano, who has been a school resource officer for several years, “was able to quickly locate the victim thanks to his intimate knowledge of the building,” Auteri said.

The sergeant immediately began CPR, he said.

School staff member Brian Wartel, who is also a certified EMT, arrived moments later, Auteri said. 

Officers Elizabeth Hollenbeck and Michael Walker also arrived soon after with a defibrillator, which Passamano immediately connected to the victim, he said. Wartel and Walker administered oxygen through a bag valve mask.

Passamano and Wartel continued CPR after the first shock, and the contractor came around, Auteri said. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Lt. Andrew Marmorato and Officers Elizabeth Hollenbeck and Michael D'Allesandro assisted, as well as Lyndhurst EMTs Kevin Barnas, Agnes Miller and Mina Ekladious.

