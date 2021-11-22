CT Man Caught With Car Stolen Out Of NY After Parking Illegally, Says Lyndhurst PD

A Connecticut man was arrested after a Lyndhurst police officer found him behind the wheel of a car stolen in New York State, authorities said.

Officer Mark Rivera was doing commercial property checks on and around Chubb Avenue when he spotted the Volkswagen Jetta in a "No Parking Anytime" zone.

Seeing him, the driver -- identified as Maxwell Abankwah, 48, of Glastonbury, CT -- abruptly pulled away, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

A check of the license plate showed the car had been reported stolen out of Rochester, NY, Auteri said.

Rivera stopped and arrested Abankwah, who was processed and released pending a court hearing on receiving stolen property charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.