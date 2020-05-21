Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
Return to your home site

Menu

Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYPD Nabs Accused Burglar In Mahwah, Mount Kisco, Woodbury LI Break-Ins
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Trying To ID Body Found Along Passaic River Bank

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
North Arlington Fire Department River Road station
North Arlington Fire Department River Road station Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Authorities continued trying to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday on the bank of the Passaic River behind the North Arlington firehouse.

His death wasn't considered suspicious, borough police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said Thursday.

A passerby spotted the body around 2 p.m. Wednesday and called police, Reilly said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lyndhurst Daily Voice!

Serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.