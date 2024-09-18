Patty Alarcon Cinardo Of North Arlington Dies, 39

Born in Ecuador, Patty came to the United States at 9 years old with her family and lived in Brooklyn, then Kearny and Harrison, her obituary says. She most recently lived in North Arlington, having married her husband, Nicholas, in 2023. Patty's Facebook page shows she studied math at Hunter College.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Cinardo; parents, Carlos Alarcon and Mercedes Garcia; her brothers, Kevin and Carlos Alarcon; and her aunt, Raquel Garcia. Services were held Sunday, Sept. 15.

