Paterson Shooting Spills Into Lyndhurst: One Hurt, Shell Casings Found, Cops Say

Lyndhurst police were contacted by Paterson police earlier in the day about a possible shooting that may have occurred earlier in the day on the 1500 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis said. Officers responded and discovered evidence confirming that shots had been fired.

Police identified one male victim connected to the incident, who had arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center earlier that day seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Jarvis said. The man was treated and released, but police said he was not cooperative with the investigation.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Lyndhurst Police Department launched a joint investigation. With help from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene, authorities said.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” arvis said. “Additionally, there does not appear to be a nexus to the township aside from the incident occurring within. Violent crime will not be tolerated within the township.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call (201) 804-9346, police said.

