Wallington Man With Violent History Pepper-Sprayed In Melee With Police

A Wallington man with a violent history was pepper-sprayed and arrested after a scuffle with police who said he spit on them.

Max C. Zaccone, 28, "appeared heavily intoxicated and verbally and physically threatened officers" who responded to a dispute and were trying to sort things out at a Wallington Avenue home, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

"Pepper spray was deployed in effecting his arrest and two officers sustained injuries in the melee," Kudlacik said. "(Zaccone) also spit in officer's faces in the incident."

They charged Zaccone with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at a police officer.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail and released less than 24 hours later by a judge, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

The incident nearly mirrors another from September 2021, when authorities said a drunken Zaccone fought with and spit on police who responded to a fight between him and his girlfriend outside the Domino’s in Elmwood Park.

A witness told police that Zaccone had threatened to hit the Wyckoff woman with a bottle as she lay prone on the ground in front of the Market Street eatery.

