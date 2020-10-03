Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst Daily Voice serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
Breaking News: 2 Young Girls Dead In North Jersey Fire
Wallington Driver Killed In RR Trestle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle hit the railroad trestle on Main Avenue in Wallington.
Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Wallington driver was killed in a Saturday night crash near the Wood-Ridge border.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after his mini-SUV slammed into a Main Avenue railroad trestle and spun around shortly after 8:30 p.m., responders said.

There were no skid marks, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police, firefighters and the Wallington Emergency Squad at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

