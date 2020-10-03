Wallington Driver Killed In RR Trestle Crash

A Wallington driver was killed in a Saturday night crash near the Wood-Ridge border.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after his mini-SUV slammed into a Main Avenue railroad trestle and spun around shortly after 8:30 p.m., responders said.

There were no skid marks, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police, firefighters and the Wallington Emergency Squad at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.