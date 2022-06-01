MUGSHOTS: Two Stabbed In North Arlington, Accused Assailants Seized

UPDATE: Two women remained in custody after another woman and a man were stabbed during a dispute in North Arlington, authorities confirmed.

Briana Bueso, 18, of Brooklyn, and Keyana Coates, 22, of Newark are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The dispute began among acquaintances at an apartment in a building that also houses an Asian restaurant at the corner of Ridge Road and the Belleville Turnpike shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

It then "spilled into the street and turned into a confrontation," a law enforcement officer with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Bueso (left in photo above) and Coates (on the right) attacked the 43-year-old female victim, with Coates stabbing her, Musella said. Coates also stabbed a 20-year-old man, the prosecutor said.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she remained Wednesday night after undergoing surgery, Musella said. The man was treated at Clara Maass Medical Center before being released, he said.

Responding North Arlington police officers took Bueso and Coates into custody. They were interviewed by detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit before being charged and processed. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

