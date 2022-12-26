Lyndhurst Police Chief Leads Christmastime Rescue Of Suicidal Man

A suicidal man was unconscious on the bathroom floor, a belt tied around his neck, when Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard Jarvis found him on Christmas Eve.

Jarvis, who was closest to the home when the call came in around 3 p.m. Saturday, immediately removed the belt, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officers Michael Carrino and James Colacci joined the chief and administered oxygen to the 26-year-old man, who eventually came to, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for psychological and physical evaluations, Auteri said.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

