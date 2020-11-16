Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst PD: Accused Out-Of-State Drive-By Shooter Free On Bail Caught With Loaded Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Kendrick Mykel Ford
Kendrick Mykel Ford Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

A man charged in a drive-by shooting in Mississippi led a Lyndhurst police officer on a brief chase before he was caught with a loaded gun, authorities said.

Officer Ed Montoya initially tried to stop Kendrick Mykel Ford, 23, of Bude, Mississippi after spotting several equipment violations on his older-model Dodge Charger, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Ford hit the gas instead, turning from Polito Avenue onto Rutherford Avenue headed westbound, Auteri said.

He eventually pulled over at Orient Way as Montoya learned that the vehicle wasn’t registered, the lieutenant said.

Montoya smelled raw pot and noticed that Ford was nervous when he approached the car, he said.

He then “voluntarily admitted to having a handgun,” which Montoya found under the driver’s seat, Auteri said.

The 9mm handgun, bought legally in Mississippi, contained eight hollow-point rounds and four full-metal jacket rounds, he said, adding that Montoya also found a small bag of pot in the back seat.

Ford was charged with weapons, drug and high-capacity magazine possession and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where a judge ordered him to remain pending further court action.

Ford was one of two men captured and charged by police in Vicksburg after authorities said both shot into an occupied home and unoccupied car outside in late August of last year.

A local judge later released him pending trial and he'd been free ever since, records show.

