Hudson Music Teacher Charged With Fondling Lyndhurst Student, 12, During Private Lessons

A 67-year-old music teacher from Kearny fondled a 12-year-old Lyndhurst girl during private lessons, authorities charged.

Fernando Valadares remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives had arrested Valadares at his Belgrove Drove home the night before.

The Special Victims Unit detectives joined the investigation after township police were told that Valadares “engaged in the conduct on multiple occasions while instructing the child in music lessons” in Lyndhurst, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They charged him with sexual assault through contact and child endangerment.

