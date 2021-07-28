'Honey Bear' Bites Child In Bergen County Park, Responders Say

A child was hospitalized after being bitten by a pet kinkajou in a Wallington park, responders said Wednesday night.

The owner was walking the pet when the child came up and was bitten in Samuel Nelkin County Park around 5:30 p.m., witnesses said.

A bleeding puncture wound was controlled, responders said.

Police had the owner remain in his truck with the kinkajou in the parking lot while they questioned witnesses, they said.

A New York City-based television station incorrectly reported that the animal involved was a monkey.

Although they bear some resemblance to monkeys, kinkajous -- also known as honey bears -- are more closely related to raccoons and small pandas.

They're small, tree-dwelling nocturnal mammals native to Central and South American rainforests and popular in the exotic pet trade.

Kinkajous are also considered high maintenance. Although ordinarily friendly, they're easily startled and can be become aggressive, experts say. They also require exercise room.

Kinkajous love fruit and honey -- hence, the nickname.

