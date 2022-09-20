Grandpa, 78, SwipesTrailer With ATVs From Enterprise: Wallington PD

A 78-year-old grandfather hitched a trailer with three ATVs inside to his pickup and stole them before dawn from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Wallington, authorities said.

Detective Szymon Popek found security video from a nearby home that helped produce a solid lead after the trailer was reported stolen from the rental company lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Officer Peter Wojcik recalled seeing the white GMC pickup truck early on the morning of his previous shift, Kudlacik said Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Sgt. Paul Stolarz also helped identify Peter Van Duffelen of Pequannock, the captain said.

Van Duffelen, who once owned a former Morris County hot dog restaurant, was arrested and charged with theft, then was released pending a court hearing.

The quad recreational vehicles, valued at a combined $26,000, were recovered.

