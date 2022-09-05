Firefighters Douse Lyndhurst Chemical Fire

A smoky Labor Day fire in a chemical processing machine at a Lyndhurst plant didn't create a potential health hazard, authorities said.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of the Sika Corporation building on Polito Avenue down the road from Medieval Times shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A faulty electrical component on processing equipment was the cause, authorities said.

The first arriving companies "rapidly located the source of the fire in the smoke-filled area and averted a major incident from happening," Lyndhurst Fire Chief Louis Pipon said.

Dry chemical extinguishers were used.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included North Arlington and Rutherford firefighters.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit responded to monitor air quality.

