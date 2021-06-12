Driver Charged With Trying To Lure Lyndhurst Girl Says He 'Did Nothing Wrong'

A 15-year-old Lyndhurst girl kept walking when a driver pulled up and asked if she wanted a ride to the park. Moments later, she said, he approached her on foot.

Police were called, but the stranger had gone.

Later that day, Officer Matt Giunta stopped a Toyota Camry on Ridge Road that matched the vehicle described by the frightened girl.

Giunta and backup Detective Nick Abruscato arrested the driver, whom the teen later identified as her stalker, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

MD Sikder, 29, of Lyndhurst claimed he tried talking to the girl and “did nothing wrong,” Auteri said.

He was charged Wednesday with luring and released pending a hearing a short time later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, the lieutenant said.

Parents are advised to urge their children to tell them, so they can notify police, if strangers try talking to them.

