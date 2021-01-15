Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lyndhurst
Commercial Blaze Doused In Wallington

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The smoky Wallington blaze took a half hour to bring under control.
The smoky Wallington blaze took a half hour to bring under control. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a late-night commercial blaze in Wallington.

The smoky, two-alarm fire broke out at the A1 Granite and Quartz tile company on Midland Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was declared under control within a half hour.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Garfield, Lodi, Passaic, Rutherford and Wood-Ridge.

34 Midland Ave., Wallington

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this account.

A1 Granite & Quartz Inc.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

