BRUSH FIRES: GS Parkway Closed Near Shore, NJ Turnpike Threatened Near Meadowlands

UPDATE: A forest fire jumped the entire width of the Garden State Parkway from Lakewood into Brick Township while a Meadowlands brush fire stopped short of the New Jersey Turnpike amid Sunday's fierce winds.

They were among no fewer than a half-dozen large brush fires -- and nearly just as many smaller blazes -- that raged at once throughout the Garden State on Sunday, whipped by winds reported at up to 40 miles an hour.

Several New Jersey State Police troopers gathered on the Turnpike's western awaiting word whether to close the roadway as firefighters from several towns converged on the oncoming blaze, which broke out just off Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst around 3:30 p.m. or so.

Firefighters had it under control by 5 p.m. but were still hitting hot spots.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage include firefighters from North Arlington, Kearny, East Rutherford, Rutherford and Secaucus.

The rampaging forest fire, meanwhile, drew the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and several other companies -- including air resources -- as it engulfed a shed and other structures and threatened homes.

Huge brush fire on GSP mm 89 Lakewood NJ pic.twitter.com/3Lf4F1F18q — Gina (@LFCfromabroad) March 14, 2021

Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Stafford Smith said he couldn't confirm a report of a downed firefighter and said he believed there were no serious injuries.

The fire broke out in the area of Airport Road and Cedarbridge Avenue in Lakewood around 1:30 p.m., responders said.

Brock police evacuated home and stores along and near Route 70.

State Police closed the Parkway from Exit 82 to Exit 91.

Choppers working overtime on Cedarbridge fire in Lakewood, GSP and Rt 70 closed @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/le5PHM3q1y — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) March 14, 2021

Other brush fires were reported Sunday in Oakland and Wallington, among other locations.

