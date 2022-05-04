Bergen Funeral Home Provides Burial With Honors For One Of Last WWII Normandy Invasion Vets

TRIBUTE: A final farewell for one of the last remaining veterans of World War II's Normandy Invasions was all paid for when disaster struck.

The Paterson funeral home that was chosen to handle the arrangements for 100-year-old Eugene W. Dednam of Hackensack burned down. With it went the money that was paid in the late 1980s for his final rest.

Then Brian and Deb Warner stepped in.

“We feel that a wartime veteran can never truly be thanked for the sacrifices they make,” said Brian Warner, the executive director of Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington. “If we can lay to rest one of them who has no one, or nothing, we can honor all of those who we can’t do it for.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was suitably impressed and agreed to contribute, as well.

Using a conservative estimate, there are roughly 150,000 or so living U.S. World War II veterans, with more than 200 dying on average each day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eugene Dednam turned 100 on March 14 and died three weeks later. The lifetime Hackensack resident has no known survivors.

Dednam had been born to Porter and Cecelia Dednam in Hackensack on March 14, 1922.

He was 21 when he was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 6, 1943, and officially joined WWII exactly a week later. Fifteen months later he was part of the Allied Normandy Invasions, which launched a long and costly campaign to liberate Northwest Europe from Nazi occupation.

Dednam served with honor and distinction as a driver for the 404 3rd Quartermaster Truck Company, serving in six European Theater campaigns: in Ardennes, Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France and Rome-Arno and earning the EAME Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

A funeral procession escorted by police will leave at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Avenue, Wallington: (9730 779-4664.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, 234 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652.

OBITUARY: Eugene W. Dednam, 100, of Hackensack (March 14, 1922-April 5, 2022)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.