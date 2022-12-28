Accused DWI Motorist Charged With Assaulting North Arlington Police

Two North Arlington police officers complained of pain after a driver who failed a sobriety field test resisted arrest, authorities said.

The officers had stopped Luis Alberto Carillo, 42, after seeing his vehicle being operated erratically on the Belleville Turnpike around 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg said.

Carillo failed a field test, then tussled with the officers before they subdued and arrested him, the chief said.

One officer reported shoulder pain, the other knee pain, but both refused medical attention, Hedenberg said.

Carillo, meanwhile, was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for medical clearance before he was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released Carillo the next day pending court action on two counts each of aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. He also received summonses.

