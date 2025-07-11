Naked Repeat Offender Roamed Apartment Halls, Harassed Pets With Dog Whistle: Lyndhurst PD

Several residents of the Wall Street West apartment complex contacted police after seeing Jeff R. Johnson allegedly walking nude through the hallways, according to the Lyndhurst Police Capt. Vincent Auteri said. They also reported that Johnson had been intentionally blowing a dog whistle to provoke animals living on the same floor.

Detective Steve Batista obtained video evidence of the incident and spoke with multiple witnesses who confirmed what they saw. Authorities say the conduct took place prior to Johnson’s July 7 arrest for an unrelated lewdness incident.

As a result of the follow-up investigation, Johnson was charged with:

Two additional counts of Lewdness

One count of Harassment

Animal Cruelty, filed by Animal Control Officer Mark Rivera

"Of particular concern is the fact that several of the neighboring apartments house young children," police said in a release issued Friday, July 11.

The new charges stem from Johnson's original arrest earlier this week, after a woman reported that a man had exposed himself to her inside a business on the 400 block of Lewandowski Street around 11 a.m. Monday, July 7.

The victim told Sgt. Philip Reina and Officer Golda that the man approached her, pulled down the front of his pants, exposed himself, and then ran off. He was last seen getting into a white luxury vehicle.

He was described as an elderly Caucasian man in his 60s with white hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.

Officer Brian Kapp and Detective Batista later found the suspect’s car — registered to Johnson — parked in a garage on Wall Street West. Sgt. Christopher Cuneo later spotted Johnson in a second luxury vehicle and pulled him over. He was detained, identified, and charged with one count of Lewdness, a fourth-degree crime, and taken to Bergen County Jail.

The investigation into Johnson’s conduct is ongoing, and police say they are continuing to monitor the situation and stay in contact with neighbors to ensure their safety.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.