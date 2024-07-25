Overcast 76°

Man Busted Following Several Vehicle Burglaries: Wallington PD

A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 24, after he committed several vehicle break-ins in Wallington, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Wallington Police
Sam Barron

At 2:35 a.m., police observed a man walking north on Main Avenue passing Stein Avenue, Wallington police said. The man, Jovan Feliciano, matched the description of a suspect involved in numerous vehicle burglaries in Wallington, police said.

Police confirmed the man was the suspect they were looking for and apprehended him, officers said. During an interview, Feliciano admitted to illegally entering multiple vehicles and stealing items for the past three months.   

Feliciano was charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of theft and four counts of criminal attempt, police said

