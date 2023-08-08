Lyndhurst PD: Fleeing Motorcyclist From Lodi, 19, Captured Carrying Drugs, Knife

Jaydan Tejada, 19, of Lodi, was carrying a large kitchen knife, a ski mask, and assorted drugs -- crystal meth and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as THC candies and vaporizers -- following the pursuit, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

It began shortly after 11:30 p.m. Mondy, Aug. 7, when Officer Nicollette Villani spotted a pair of motorcycles heading south on Park Avenue.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet and both had their lights off, Auteri said.

Villani tried to stop them, but both sped off, he said.

Tejada turned down a one-way street, followed soon after by the officer, Auteri said. He'd apparently fallen off the cycle but got back on and again sped away as she arrived.

Tejada tried wending his way through a small park, Auteri said, but Villani cornered and collared him with help from Lt. Paul Haggerty and Sgt. Richard Jasinski.

Tejada was charged with a host of drug and weapons counts, as well as other offenses -- 22 in all -- that include both hindering and resisting arrest.

No sooner was he sent to the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 8, than a judge in Hackensack released him pending further court action under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Detectives are working to identify the second motorcyclist, Auteri said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.