Lyndhurst Blaze Displaces Family Of Six, Destroys Home, Car

The Lyndhurst Fire Department responded to the blaze at 52 Livingston Ave. at approximately 6:35 p.m., a statement from the department said.

Flames were visible from the rear of the first floor of the home and had spread to a car in the driveway, which ignited due to radiant heat.

The first arriving crew from 32-Engine 1 initiated an aggressive interior attack on the fire while a separate hose line was used to extinguish the burning vehicle, fire officials said. Their swift actions kept the fire from spreading beyond the first floor.

Mutual aid support was provided by North Arlington Fire Department, which sent a FAST team, and Rutherford Fire Department, which supplied an additional engine to the scene. East Rutherford and Secaucus fire departments provided station coverage during the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause was determined to be unintentional following an investigation.

The Lyndhurst Fire Department thanked neighboring fire departments for their assistance in responding to the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.