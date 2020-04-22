Cashier: NJ's Most Vulnerable Residents 'Playing Russian Roulette' In Lieu Of Unemployment

Anna Arroyo of Lyndhurst has enjoyed her part-time job as a cashier at Walgreens pharmacy for nearly five years.

Like so many other essential workers, however, she fears for her life. The mom of two explained she's particularly at risk because the medication she takes for psoriatic arthritis -- an autoimmune disorder -- suppresses her immune system.

Arroyo has limited options to avoid exposure amidst the growing pandemic. She simply cannot afford to stop working.

Arroyo says Walgreens has offered to pay for up to the first two weeks of time off if an employee contracts the virus. After two weeks, "an additional pay option may be available via disability leave," the Walgreens policy states .

“This whole pandemic has totally changed my life and my outlook on going to work,” said Arroyo, adding that praise alone isn’t enough.

“Praising doesn’t pay the bills or make things better,” she said.

“I cannot wait months for the unemployment. I live check by check, so taking a leave is out of the question.”

Ultimately, Arroyo hopes for hazard pay for her and her fellow essential workers.

“Please help us out with more money, even if it’s temporary,” Arroyo urged state officials.

"We have to basically play Russian roulette with our life. We are the ones providing food and medicine to the ones that can be home.”

Hazard pay for frontline workers has become a top priority for some state officials. Many in Congress have proposed a $25,000 pay raise for essential frontline workers making less than $200,000 annually.

If approved as part of the phase-four funding package, Arroyo and others exposing themselves every day would finally get more than praise -- they'd get money.

Filing for unemployment has become nearly impossible for New Jersey residents out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis. More than 718,000 residents filed for unemployment one month into the state's near-shutdown, flooding the state's 40-year-old system with applications.

Although New Jersey's department of labor implemented a series of improvements to help serve applicants faster, many residents say there's more to be done. In response to their frustration and anguish, Daily Voice has launched this series, "Workless New Jersey," where they can tell their stories.

