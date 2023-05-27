INFANT OVERDOSE: Judge Frees Bergen Woman Charged With Endangerment After Baby Ingests Opioid

Alia Elsafy of North Arlington was initially jailed, but a Superior Court judge in Hackensack almost immediately ordered her release on Friday, May 26, records show.

She’s charged with one count of child endangerment.

The infant survived the May 19 overdose, which Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said was immediately reported to members of his Special Victims Unit by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Working with North Arlington police, they found that Elsafy “endangered the welfare of the child by failing to supervise and allowing the child access to a suspected opioid that resulted in the child ingesting it,” Musella said.

The prosecutor didn’t elaborate on how the drugs got into the 6-month-old’s system or say where the child was placed following Elsafy’s arrest.

ALSO SEE: A 69-year-old babysitter was caught on camera punching and beating a crying 14-month-old infant in Wallington, authorities confirmed, and now an anguished father is warning other parents. READ ABOUT IT HERE....

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.