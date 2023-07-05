ID Thief With Bogus Docs Busted After Returning To Lyndhurst Bank That Rejected Him: Police

Devonte Jackson, 28, of the Bronx was denied service at the Citizens Bank on Ridge Road last Wednesday, June 28, because his identification was sketchy, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Jackson said he’d contact the bank at a later date and schedule an appointment to return with the proper credentials, the lieutenant said.

He made the appointment and a bank employee called police.

Jackson got a ride to the bank, went inside and was followed in by Detective Nick Abruscato and Officer Anthony Morreale, Auteri said.

After confirming that his documents were bogus, Abruscato and Morreale arrested him, the lieutenant said. Jackson was also carrying a number of credit cards and identification in the names of other people, he said.

Meanwhile, outside, Sgt. Phil Reina and Officers William Kapp and Robert Litterio detained the driver, who, it turns out, had no connection to Jackson and was released, Auteri said.

Jackson was brought to headquarters and then released pending a hearing after police charged him with ID theft and possession of a stolen credit card and false documents, among other counts.

