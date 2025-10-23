Here's How Wallington Detectives Linked Man To String Of Robberies: Cops

Officers were called around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, to the area of Main Avenue and Park Row for a report of a robbery in progress, Wallington Police Chief Ireneusz Kluska said. Responding officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects or victims at that time, police said.

The investigation, led by Lt. Detective Joseph Rock and Detective Szymon Popek, found that a white vehicle was involved in the incident, police said. Surveillance video from nearby homes and borough cameras helped detectives identify and track the vehicle before and after the robbery.

Further investigation determined the same vehicle was used in a separate robbery that occurred earlier that morning in Passaic, according to police. Detectives coordinated with the Passaic Police Department, who located the car at a home on President Street in Passaic. The vehicle’s owner, Jhonny Rodriguez-Valenci, was identified as the operator during both incidents, Kluska said.

On Oct. 18, Passaic Police arrested Rodriguez-Valenci in connection with their case. Wallington detectives then linked him to the Main Avenue robbery.

On Oct. 22, Lt. Rock charged Rodriguez-Valenci with three counts of robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, police said. He remains in custody at the Bergen County Jail, where a detainer has been lodged by Wallington Police.

Chief Kluska said the case remains under active investigation and urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Detective Joseph Rock at (973) 473-1715.

Kluska also thanked the Passaic Police Department for their assistance and commended Wallington officers and detectives “for their professionalism and persistence throughout the investigation.”

