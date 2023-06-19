Fair 69°

Heartbreaker: Lyndhurst Man Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Knife Wound

A Lyndhurst man was hospitalized with a self-inflicted stab wound in an incident that drew a sizable emergency response Monday night.

The Lyndhurst man was rushed to the trauma unit. Photo Credit: hackensackmeridianhealth.org
Jerry DeMarco
The 33-year-old victim was rushed to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after stabbing himself in the chest at a private home just off Ridge Road near eastbound Route 3 shortly after 8 p.m. June 19.

A large number of first responders converged "out of caution" following the initial report of a stabbing, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said. "There was absolutely no threat to the community."

There was no immediate word on the young man's condition.

