Gotcha! Fleeing Check Forger Nabbed By Lyndhurst Patrol, Detectives: PD

Lyndhurst police who responded to a call from the bank arrested Russel Fastnacht, 52, of Newark moments later.

Officer Michael D’Alessandro was joined at the Citizen's Bank on Ridge Road by Detectives Tom McSweeney and Steve Batista shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

"They were advised at that time that the suspect had fled the bank after being challenged by a bank teller," Auteri said.

Lt. Paul Haggerty and Officers Edward Montoya, Nicollette Villani and Sal Wartel established a perimeter after D'Alessandro broadcast a description of the suspect.

They found Fastnacht around the corner.

He was carrying the forged driver's license, multiple stolen credit cards and some heroin, Auteri said.

Police charged Fastnacht with forgery, ID theft, credit card theft and knowingly exhibiting a false government document, the lieutenant said.

Then they sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.