DWI Lyndhurst Mom With Injured 5-Year-Old In Back Seat Arrested Trying To Flee Scene: Cops

Paige Pearn was arrested around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, after officers were called to Lake and Jay Avenues for a report of a motor vehicle crash, according to a release from Lyndhurst Police Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri.

When officers Thomas Golda and Glenn Flora arrived, they found Pearn in the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle, trying to drive away, Auteri said.

Pearn's 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat with a cut to the top of her head, and the child restraint system was “not properly secured at the time of police contact,” police said.

Lyndhurst EMS brought the child to Clara Maass Medical Center for treatment. Pearn was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officers noted that Pearn’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and she appeared confused. After conducting field sobriety tests, Officer Golda arrested Pearn for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Due to the child being injured and unrestrained in the vehicle, Pearn was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime, according to police.

She was issued summonses for:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)

Refusal to Submit a Blood Sample

Reckless Driving

The vehicle was impounded under John’s Law, and the child was released to a family member, police said.

Pearn was later released with a pending court date.

