Drive Not Reverse: Motorist Plows Through Bergen County Dunkin'

Just before 10 p.m., the driver pulled into a parking spot at the Dunkin’ on Ridge Rd. and realized they were in a handicapped space, Lt. David Hudak said.

Believing they had shifted into reverse, the driver hit the gas — but the car was still in drive, Hudak said.

The vehicle went through the window, but no structural damage was reported, Hudak said. The borough’s construction official inspected the building, and the owner boarded up the windows.

The shop remained open for business all day Tuesday, Hudak said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.