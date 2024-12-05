Dramatic Rescues Made In Lyndhurst Fire That Left 1 Critical, Multiple Victims Displaced

Emergency crews responded to a reported residential structure fire with entrapment at 150 Jay Avenue at approximately 5:31 a.m., officials said.

Upon arrival, Lyndhurst Fire Chief Paul F. Haggerty confirmed heavy smoke from the second floor and a basement fire with flames visible on the left side of the home.

Lyndhurst police officers on the scene deployed a tactical ladder to rescue one resident from a lower roof on the front of the home. Another occupant was found on a second-floor roof and was rescued by Engine 1's aerial device, firefighters said. A third resident leaped to safety from a second-story back window.

Firefighters from Engine 1 initiated simultaneous fire attack and search operations to locate a fourth unaccounted-for resident. They were met with heavy fire conditions in the basement and zero visibility with high heat above.

The missing resident was ultimately found outside of his bedroom. He was unresponsive and lifeless when removed but was resuscitated by Lyndhurst EMS and transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, including North Arlington, Rutherford, East Rutherford, and Secaucus, provided on-scene support and coverage. No firefighter injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable by the Lyndhurst Building Department. The American Red Cross provided disaster relief to the displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad and Lyndhurst Fire Prevention Office.

