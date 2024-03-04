Coach From Nutley Charged With Sexually Assaulting Second Bergen Child

Donald Kumar Davis, 33, of Lyndhurst was charged by detectives with sexually assaulting a second child, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Monday, March, 4.

Davis was previously accused of killing a retired Albanian police chief and a Garfield Walmart manager when he slammed his 2015 Dodge Charger into their car as the immigrant couple as they emerged from the driveway of a garden apartment complex in Lodi.

Davis, who was speeding at time, pushed the 2005 Toyota Corolla nearly 20 feet, leaving it on its side, authorities said at the time.

Muhamet Oparaku, 68, and his wife, Bukurie Oparaku, 64, were pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Davis, who was hospitalized with minor scratches and burns from the car's airbag, was charged two counts of vehicular homicide – also known as death by auto.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail and released by a judge less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

That case is still pending.

So are charges filed by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives last December that he sexually assaulted a child twice in Washington Township and once in Wycoff.

Davis spent all of a week in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him following his Dec. 19 arrest.

An ongoing investigation turned up a second victim – leading to Davis’s arrest on Sunday, March 3 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and one of child endangerment, Musella said on Monday.

Davis remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

