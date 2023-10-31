Caller Leads North Arlington PD To Overnight Out-Of-Town Car Burglar

The call of a burglary in progress behind a commercial building on River Road next to the Little League field along the Passaic River came in at shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Lt. Michael Horton said.

A masked burglar in a white pickup truck was burglarizing vehicles, the lieutenant said.

Responding officers seized repeat offender Damon Wise, 51, of Newark as he fled the scene, Horton said.

In his truck was a DeWalt toolbox that had just been stolen, he said.

Wise remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft, as well as illegal prescription drug and paraphernalia possession and criminal mischief for property damage.

