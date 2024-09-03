Belligerent Driver Denies Wrongdoing After Slamming Car Into Lyndhurst Utility Pole: Police

Alex Hernandez was standing outside of the 2024 Kia sedan that had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a utility pole on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Lyndhurst just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Officers approached and questioned Hernandez, who denied being the driver, despite standing near the vehicle, claiming that a friend had been driving and left the scene in an effort to find help.

Witnesses nearby provided a conflicting account, affirming that Hernandez was in fact the driver, Auteri said.

When confronted by officers, Hernandez became belligerent and uncooperative, police said.

"His tumultuous behavior continued to escalate at which point he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct," Auteri said. "His intense behavior continued while in police custody."

Hernandez was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and hindering apprehension, and was issued multiple traffic citations which included reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance pending a September court appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Court.

